Analyzing Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Interroll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Interroll alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interroll and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interroll N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 1.02 $401.10 million $2.32 26.01

Analyst Recommendations

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Interroll.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Interroll and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interroll 2 0 1 0 1.67 Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Interroll.

Profitability

This table compares Interroll and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interroll N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22%

Summary

Crane NXT beats Interroll on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interroll

(Get Free Report)

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products. In addition, it offers sortation, commissioning, conveyance, and warehousing related services. It serves airports, fashion and Ecommerce, food and beverage, manufacturing logistics, storage and distribution, tire and automotive, and courier related sectors. Interroll Holding AG was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Sant'Antonino, Switzerland.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.