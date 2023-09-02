Andrew Strelein Purchases 500,000 Shares of St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Stock

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Strelein acquired 500,000 shares of St Barbara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$94,000.00 ($60,645.16).

Andrew Strelein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 4th, Andrew Strelein 1,000,000 shares of St Barbara stock.

St Barbara Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

