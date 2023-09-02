Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 239,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 742,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.