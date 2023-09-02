Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Energy
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.