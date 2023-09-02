ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.03 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

