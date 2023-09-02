Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON
AON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.25. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.