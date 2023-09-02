Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.25. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.