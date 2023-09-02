Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

