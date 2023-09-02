Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,634,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,830,868 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $15.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

