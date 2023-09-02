Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Position Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,618 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of Aris Water Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,353,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 251,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

