Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APNHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 11th

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
APNHY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.88.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
