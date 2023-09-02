Assura Plc (AGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Assura Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 43.04 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.85 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.77).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($412.35). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £48,215.82 ($60,778.80). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

