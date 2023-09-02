Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Assurant worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $140.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $165.84.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

