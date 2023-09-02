AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.