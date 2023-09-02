Avalon Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,315,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 62,659 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

