Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BALL opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.