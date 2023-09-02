Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,072,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,349,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.03%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

