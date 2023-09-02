BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Friday. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 173.80 ($2.19). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at BBGI Global Infrastructure

In related news, insider Michael Denny purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($64,187.57). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.