BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 252.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Articles

