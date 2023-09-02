BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 8th

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.