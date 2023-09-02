BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 2nd

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM opened at $5.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.