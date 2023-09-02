Bokf Na Acquires 2,779 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

