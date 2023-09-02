Bokf Na Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bokf Na lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

