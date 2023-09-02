Bokf Na Has $708,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

MSI stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

