Bokf Na Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 256,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,761,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,061,000 after purchasing an additional 612,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.