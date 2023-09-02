Bokf Na Has $798,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.4 %

RHI stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.