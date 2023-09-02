Bokf Na Has $810,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Shares of BX opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

