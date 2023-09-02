Bokf Na Invests $844,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,617,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,208,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,170,879 shares of company stock worth $928,693,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.