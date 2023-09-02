Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.62, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.