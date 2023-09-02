Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.09 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

