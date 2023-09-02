Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.