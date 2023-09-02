Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,773 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

