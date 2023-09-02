Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $144.43 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

