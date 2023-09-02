Bokf Na Sells 1,063 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bokf Na lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $160.62 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

