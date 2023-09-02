Bokf Na Sells 3,983 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,353,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trex by 45.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $35,763,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Trex Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TREX opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

