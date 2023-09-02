Bokf Na Sells 530 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hologic were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

