Bokf Na Sells 5,885 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,903,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,137,000 after buying an additional 960,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,483,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

