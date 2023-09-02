Bokf Na Sells 704 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $232.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $206.75. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

