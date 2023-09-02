Bokf Na Sells 822 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $308.32 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

