Bokf Na Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $457.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

