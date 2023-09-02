Bokf Na Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.02 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

