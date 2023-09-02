Bokf Na Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.