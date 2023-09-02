Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bokf Na cut its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTN opened at $227.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

