Brian S. Genson Sells 2,000 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $73.33 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

