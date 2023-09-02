Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $4.60 on September 29th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $41.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $873.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

