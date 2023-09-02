Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $44.56

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $36.93 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,128 shares of company stock worth $8,192,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.