Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $44.70

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
