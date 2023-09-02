Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $44.70

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

