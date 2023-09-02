Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 59,021 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.