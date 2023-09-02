Burton M. Goldfield Sells 3,164 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.24, for a total transaction of $339,307.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,306,189.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

