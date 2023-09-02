Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,368 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

