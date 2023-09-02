Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in International Paper by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

